Ullman Sails Long Beach Race Week Returns After Two Years

LONG BEACH⸺ Ullman Sails Long Beach Race Week returns after being put on hold for two years to comply with COVID-19 restrictions.

The regatta, set for June 24-26, is sponsored by Ullman Sails and co-hosted by Alamitos Bay Yacht Club and Long Beach Yacht; this will be the 17th iteration of the popular event.

There are seven windward-leeward races scheduled for PHRF and One-Design divisions. In addition, there are four separate racing areas in and around Alamitos Bay.

This regatta is open to the following One-Design classes: Beneteau 36.7, Catalina 37, Farr 40, Flying Tiger, J/120, J/70, Martin 242, Schock 35, Viper 640; boats with a PHRF handicap of 222 or less, and boats that are members of the Ocean Racing Catamaran Association (ORCA) and wish to sail random leg courses.

In an April 4 press release, the clubs shared that One-Design divisions will include Schock 35 and Viper 640 racers vying for their Pacific Coast Championship titles, Beneteau 36.7 sailors racking up scores for their High Point Series, and the Catalina 37 fleet will be racing for the National Championship title.

To avoid late fees, competitors are encouraged to register before June 1, but registration will remain open until June 21 at 6 p.m.

Registration, measurement, and weigh-in for One-Design classes will take place at LBYC on June 23, from 12-6 p.m., and June 24, from 8-10 a.m.

Bruce Cooper will present an Ullman Sails Weather Talk at 10:15 a.m. on June 24, followed by a Skippers’ meeting at 10:30 a.m.

The first warning is at 12:55 p.m. on June 24; on the subsequent days, racing will begin at 11:55 a.m.

Trophies will be presented under categories like:

Satariano Boat of the Week: One-design class winner in the division with the closest, most competitive racing.

PHRF Boat of the Week: PHRF class winner in the division with the closest, most competitive racing.

Kent Golison Family Trophy: Highest placing boat sailed by at least three members of an immediate family.

Travel Trophy: Boat owner traveling the furthest from his/her hometown.

Yacht Club Challenge: Based on the combined score of three teams – designated prior to racing.

Several festivities are included in entry fees, from music and dancing at ABYC on June 24 to LBYC’s Mt. Gay Rum Party on June 25, culminating with a poolside prize-giving on June 26 at LBYC. All parties offer food, drinks, and a cash bar. For more information, see www.lbrw.org.