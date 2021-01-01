US Sailing and NWSA team up to promote females in sailing

NWSA will assist US Sailing in the organization of Instructor Certification courses for female members and will sponsor US Sailing’s National Sailing Programs Symposium.

BRISTOL, RHODE ISLAND—US Sailing and the National Women’s Sailing Association (NWSA) have partnered on a new collaboration to promote participation, education, and engagement opportunities for female sailors.

NWSA will assist US Sailing in the organization of Instructor Certification courses for female members interested in becoming a US Sailing certified instructor and US Sailing will be assisting NWSA in an expansion of their AdventureSail program through a National AdventureSail Day with event participation by many of US Sailing member organizations.

“We at US Sailing are thrilled about this collaborative partnership with NWSA,” Betsy Alison, Adult Director at US Sailing, said in a released statement. “Our goal of being inclusive to more girls and women in all aspects of the sport through education and participation speaks to the mission of both organizations. We look forward to working together with NSWA to achieve these common goals and see the fruit of our labor during the 2021 sailing season.”

As part of the NWSA’s commitment to sailing education, the organization will be supporting and participating at US Sailing educational and networking events as a sponsor for the National Sailing Programs Symposium (NSPS), the premiere sailing education event in the U.S. and the Sailing Leadership Forum, a signature US Sailing event that welcomes leaders from the sailing industry to discuss important topics in the sport.

“From the time we started NWSA in 1990, it has always been our desire to work closely with US Sailing to broaden access and enhance the lives of women and girls through sailing,” Doris Colgate, Founder of NWSA, said in a released statement. “This ground-breaking collaboration is an exciting next step in fulfilling those initial goals.”

The NWSA is a membership program of the Women’s Sailing Foundation (WSF), a national nonprofit organization that aims to enhance the lives of women and girls through education and access to the sport of sailing.

US Sailing and NWSA have already started on women’s sailing outreach and education initiatives. On Oct. 14, 2020, US Sailing hosted a Starboard Portal live session featuring women in sailing in collaboration with NWSA, featuring President, Debbie Huntsman; Board member, Charlotte Kaufman, and other leaders in women’s sailing. To watch the presentation, visit bit.ly/37nnQzK.