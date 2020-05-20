US Sailing cancels youth championships for 2020

BRISTOL, Rhode Island—This year’s US Sailing Championship for youth has been canceled, it was announced on May 5. Chairs of the US Sailing Championship Committee made the decision, after collaborating and consulting with championship host clubs.

The May 5 announcement came about three weeks after US Sailing and Pensacola Yacht Club in Florida announced the 2020 U.S. Youth Sailing Championships, which was scheduled to take place June 20-24, would be postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The 2020 U.S. Youth Sailing Championships have now been officially canceled. Due to this cancelation, the Athlete Selection system for the 2020 Youth Worlds is now under review,” US Sailing staff said in a released statement about the youth championships cancelation.

Those who paid a registration fee for this year’s youth championships will have their money refunded, according to US Sailing staff.

“We are very disappointed about the cancelation of our Youth Championships, as we know so many young sailors have prepared and trained for a long time and the host clubs have been working hard as well,” Jack Gierhart, CEO of US Sailing, said in a released statement. “The safety of sailors and the sailing community is paramount and after much internal discussion and collaboration with the host clubs, we decided it prudent for all parties to cancel these regattas in 2020. We look forward to these championships coming back online in 2021, and preparing the necessary measures to host these events safely in 2021 and beyond.”

Also canceled this year: U.S. Youth Match Racing Championship, U.S. Junior Women’s Singlehanded and Doublehanded Championships and Chubb U.S. Junior Championships.

Contact US Sailing with any questions at championships@USSailing.org.