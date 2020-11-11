US Sailing expands high-performance training schedule for youth

America One Foundation and Quantum Sailing lend support to the new campaign, which will feature clinics and regattas in 2021.

BRISTOL, Rhode Island—Coronavirus might have canceled most of 2020’s regattas and sailing events, but the next two years could be quite promising and exciting – especially when events start happening again on a weekly basis. Also promising is a new initiative announced by US Sailing: the organization plans to expand its training schedule and regimen for high-performance youth sailing in 2021.

The schedule of clinics to be included as part of the updated and expanded training initiative will be released in early 2021, according to US Sailing.

The initiative coincided with World Sailing’s announcement about changes to dates and venues for the 2021 and 2022 Youth Sailing World Championships.

America One Foundation and Quantum Racing are both supporting the US Sailing expansion of high-performance training.

“We are excited for the future, and 2021 will be an excellent opportunity to raise the bar with high quality training camps, clinics and regattas,” US Sailing Olympic Development Director Leandro Spina said. “Over the years we have learned that we achieve our best when the sailors, coaches, clubs, class associations and US Sailing are all working together, so that will be our focus.”

The 2020 Youth Sailing World Championship, which was scheduled to take place Dec. 12-19 at Salvador, Brazil, was canceled due to Covid-19. World Sailing is still looking for a host venue for the 2021 Youth Sailing World Championship, which is scheduled for December 2021.

The 2022 Sailing World Championships was moved to the summer of 2023.

Sailors aged 19 or younger are eligible to compete in the Youth Worlds. The United States won the Nations Trophy in 2018; the trophy recognizes the top performing nation at the Youth Worlds.

The Olympic Development Program offers U.S. youth sailors who compete in high-performance classes with world-class coaching support. The program, according to US Sailing, “also manages the U.S. Team for the Youth Sailing World Championship and Youth Olympic Games.”