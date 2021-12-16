USA Takes on Skiff/Nacra Worlds and Leaves with Best Results in Decades

AL-MUSSANAH, Oman一 Six U.S. teams took on the 2021 annual Skiff and Nacra World Championships in Oman Nov. 16- Nov. 21. Teams, including recent Olympic competitors Stephanie Roble (East Troy, Wis.) and Maggie Shea (Wilmette, IL) in 49erFX, walked away with what is reported to be some of the best scores the U.S. team has seen in decades. US Sailing reported that the final fleet and medal race delivered strategic execution and nail-biting finishes, with U.S. teams ranking among the world’s best. Ian Barrows (St. Thomas, USVI) and Southern California local Hans Henken (Coronado, Calif.) tied for third place in the final race and placed fourth overall, leading the pack for the U.S.; Andrew Mollerus (Larchmont, NY) and Ian MacDiarmid (Delray Beach, Fla.) placed sixth. “This was our first Worlds as a team, so our goal was to finish tenth in the fleet races and get a shot at the medal race,” said Hans Henken in a Nov. 21 article from US Sailing. “Heading into the medal race with at least a top-10 finish locked in gave us a sense of freedom to sail and lay it all out on the water. We executed, we had fun, and we walked away with a 4th place finish. We’re proud of what we accomplished as a team and are just really stoked.”

Final Results: 49er

4th: Ian Barrows (St. Thomas, USVI) & Hans Henken (Coronado, Calif.)

6th: Andrew Mollerus (Larchmont, NY) & Ian MacDiarmid (Delray Beach, Fla.)

49erFX

8th: Steph Roble (East Troy, Wis.) & Maggie Shea (Wilmette, IL)

20th: Lucy Wilmot (Orinda, Calif.) & Erika Reineke (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Nacra 17

12th: Ravi Parent (Bradenton, Fla.) & Sara Stone (Newport, RI)

14th: Carson Crain (Houston, Tex.) & Caroline Atwood (Blue Hill, ME)