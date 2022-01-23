World Sailing Updates International Fleet Rankings
World Sailing released updated rankings for Fleet Racing on Jan. 11. The ranking is based on the performances of skippers in World Sailing ‘Graded’ events over the past 12 months. In November, the World Sailing Rankings Sub-Committee met to review the calculation method of the rankings and decide which grade events will be included in the rankings for the coming year. Competitors count their best six results over the previous 12 months. The time period is calculated on a rolling basis from the date the rankings are published. Events are graded and fall under 200 points, 100 points, or 50 points, with competitors receiving points based on their regatta placing; first place receiving 200, 100, or 50 points depending on the grade. Fleet rankings are for 470 (men, women, and mixed), 49er (men), 49er FX (women), Finn (men), Formula Kite (men and women), iQ Foil (men and women), Laser (men), Laser Radial (women), Nacra 17 (mixed), and RS:X (men and women).
Top US Rankings:
49er Men’s
Fourth Place: Andrew Molerus/ Ian MacDiarmid
Tenth Place: Ian Barrows/ Hans Henken
49erX
Fifth Place: Stephanie Roble/ Maggie Shea
Formula Kite Women
Sixth Place: Daniela Moroz
Seventeenth Place: Kirstyn O’Brien
Nacra 17
Fifteenth Place: Riley Gibbs/ Anna Weis
Laser
Fifteenth Place: Charlie Buckingham