World Sailing Updates International Fleet Rankings

World Sailing released updated rankings for Fleet Racing on Jan. 11. The ranking is based on the performances of skippers in World Sailing ‘Graded’ events over the past 12 months. In November, the World Sailing Rankings Sub-Committee met to review the calculation method of the rankings and decide which grade events will be included in the rankings for the coming year. Competitors count their best six results over the previous 12 months. The time period is calculated on a rolling basis from the date the rankings are published. Events are graded and fall under 200 points, 100 points, or 50 points, with competitors receiving points based on their regatta placing; first place receiving 200, 100, or 50 points depending on the grade. Fleet rankings are for 470 (men, women, and mixed), 49er (men), 49er FX (women), Finn (men), Formula Kite (men and women), iQ Foil (men and women), Laser (men), Laser Radial (women), Nacra 17 (mixed), and RS:X (men and women).

Top US Rankings:

49er Men’s

Fourth Place: Andrew Molerus/ Ian MacDiarmid

Tenth Place: Ian Barrows/ Hans Henken

49erX

Fifth Place: Stephanie Roble/ Maggie Shea

Formula Kite Women

Sixth Place: Daniela Moroz

Seventeenth Place: Kirstyn O’Brien

Nacra 17

Fifteenth Place: Riley Gibbs/ Anna Weis

Laser

Fifteenth Place: Charlie Buckingham