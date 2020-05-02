Yacht clubs cancel 2020 Ullman Sails Long Beach Race Week

Regatta was originally scheduled for June, but Long Beach and Alamitos Bay yacht clubs decide to hold off on sailing competition until the summer of 2021.

LONG BEACH—Alamitos Bay Yacht Club and Long Beach Yacht Club jointly announced the cancelation of the 2020 Ullman Sails Long Beach Race Week, which was slated to take place June 26-28. The regatta won’t be held at all this year.

The next Ullman Sails Long Beach Race Week will be held June 25-27, 2021.

“Due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19 pandemic), it was decided it would be difficult to hold the event while following current health protocols,” staff of the two yacht clubs said in a released statement. “All current paid entrants will be automatically refunded their entry fees.”

Races planned for this year’s Ullman Sails Long Beach Race Week were One Design, PHRF Buoy Racing, Random Leg PHRF, ORCA and a Yacht Club Challenge.

The Golison & Kent Family Trophy would have also been up for grabs, had this year’s regatta took place.

Several prizes were up for grabs: Satariano Boat of the Week; PHRF Boat of the Week; Catalina 37 National Championship; Schock 35 Pacific Coast Championship; and, the Travel Trophy (awarded to the boat owner who traveled the farthest, based on hometown, to the Race Week regatta).

Last year’s regatta featured the following boats in competition: Catalina 37, Farr 40, J/70, PHRF A, PHRF B, PHRF C, PHRF RL-A, PHRF RL-B, PHRF RL-C, Schock 35, TP52 and Viper 640.

Sponsors for this year’s regatta, had it taken place as scheduled, were Ullman Sails, Swinerton Construction, Coral Reef Sailing Apparel, The Moorings, The Boat House, Bruce Ayers, Mt. Gay Rum, The Oriana Shea Group, Gelson’s Market, Evan’s Manufacturing, Long Beach Marine Bureau and Long Beach City Council member Susie Price.

The 2022 Long Beach Race Week is scheduled to take place June 24-26, 2022.

All questions about the cancelation of this year’s Long Beach Race Week should be emailed to organizers at info@lbrw.org or visit www.lbrw.org.