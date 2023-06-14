Yale’s Carmen Cowles Wins Women’s Sailor of the Year 2023

KINGS POINT, NY— Carmen Cowles ’25 of Yale University was named 2023 Quantum Women’s Sailor of the Year. Established in 2003, the award is sponsored by Quantum Sails and awarded annually to the outstanding female collegiate sailor. The recognition followed the College Sailing Women’s National Championship, where Cowles won A Division, and her team finished second overall.

In the first finals round on May 25, ten races took place for the A and B divisions, and fleets raced in conditions from 10 – 15 knots. As predicted, the breeze quieted throughout the day challenging sailors with staggering conditions. Unfortunately, the finals on May 26 were paired with low winds, preventing any racing. With that being that titles were rewarded based on the previous days’ results, and Stanford took home first.

Yale captured the Madeleine Cup after winning the A Division Semifinals through Tuesday and Wednesday’s racing. The Bulldogs finished with 123 points, 56 in the A division and 67 in the B division.

Cowles was awarded the ICSA Quantum Women’s Sailor of the Year, becoming the third sailor in Yale women’s history to win the title. Cowles joined Morgan Kiss (2015) and Jane Macky (2009) as fellow Bulldogs in the history books.

The Inter-Collegiate Sailing Association (ICSA) made the following selections:

Women’s All-American Skippers:

Carmen Cowles, 2025, Yale University

Emma Cowles, 2025, Yale University

Hannah Freeman, 2024, Stanford University

Bridget Green, 2025, Cornell University

Maddie Hawkins, 2024, Dartmouth College

Dana Haig, 2022, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Michelle Lahrkamp, 2023, Stanford University

Vanessa Lahrkamp, 2026, Stanford University

Mia Nicolosi, 2025, Yale University

Colleen O’Brien, 2024 Boston College

Honorable Mention Women’s All-American Skippers:

Caroline Bayless, 2023, Brown University

Emily Bornarth, 2024, US Coast Guard Academy

Eva Blauvelt, 2025, US Naval Academy

Cordelia Burn, 2025, Harvard University

Sarah Burn, 2024, Harvard University

Piper Holthus, 2025, Georgetown University

Elizabeth Kaplan, 2023, Bowdoin College

Blaire McCarthy, 2023, Brown University

Michaela O’Brien, 2024, Boston College

Ciara Rodriguez-Horan, 2022, Tulane University