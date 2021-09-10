2021 California Coastal Cleanup

CALIFORNIA— California Coastal Cleanup Day is Saturday, Sept. 18 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. September is Coastal Cleanup

Month, the largest statewide event in California, there are two ways to participate, California Coastal Cleanup Day or self-guided neighborhood cleanups.

The beach cleanup day helps to remove trash and plastic pollution at beaches and waterways throughout the state.

In 2019 more than 74,000 volunteers picked up more than 900,000 pounds of trash.

The next year the self-guided neighborhood cleanup campaign had

more than 14,000 California residents participate to clean up over 150,000 pounds of trash.

For the neighborhood cleanup, participants can download the

app Clean Swell to record how much trash they collected.

To find a beach cleanup site near you see https://www.coastal.ca.gov/publiced/ ccd/ccd.html#map.

To learn more about the self-guided tour see https://ocean-

conservancy.org/trash-free-seas/international-coastal-cleanup/

cleanswell/.