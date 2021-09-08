2021 Whale Tail Grants Applications are now Open

CALIFORNIA— The California Coastal Commission has opened up applications for 2021 Whale Tail grants.

The grants support projects that focus on education and stewardship of the California coast and watersheds.

The projects can relate to climate change as it impacts the coast and

ocean, shoreline cleanup, and coastal habitat restoration projects that have an educational component.

The application deadline is Nov. 5 and applicants can request any amount up to $50,000. At least 25 percent of the funding will be allocated in small grants up to $20,000. Roughly $1,500,000 will

be distributed throughout the state.

Eligible applicants are non-profit organizations, projects of a non-profit fiscal sponsor, schools or school districts, government entities, Federally Recognized Tribes, and other California

Native American Tribes as defined by the Governor’s Executive Order B-10-11.

There is a walk-through of the Whale Tail Grant application on Oct. 6 at 3:30 p.m.

For more information see https://www.coastal.ca.gov/whaletailgrant/.