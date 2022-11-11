2022 Bisbee’s Results

LOS CABOS— The last two tournaments in the 6th annual Bisbee’s tournaments series, the Black & Blue Tournament, and the Los Cabos Offshore Tournament, have concluded, and the results are in. The Bisbee’s host three fishing tournaments a year, starting with the 2022 East Cape Offshore Tournament, which took place Aug. 2-6.

The 2022 Los Cabos tournament took place from Oct. 20-23 and paid out a total of $2,182,650 in winnings to disperse across ten different categories. Out of the 182 teams that participated, team “Fellin Azul” came in first for the category Top Tournament Team with 555 points earned by catching a 555-pound black marlin caught by angler Juan Guillermo Amador winning them $74,529. Second place went to team “Reelax” who caught a 507-pound blue marlin, winning $25,798.50, and third place went to “Team Anaya,” who caught a 446-pound black marlin, winning $14,332.50. “Fellin Azul” also took first place for heaviest tuna, winning them an additional $38,220. However, “Team Anya” took home the biggest prize after winning first place in three different categories and third place for Top Tournament Team, awarding them a grand total of $288,457.50. To see the complete list of awards and payouts for the 2022 Bisbee’s Los Cabos Offshore Tournament, please visit https://bisbees.catchstat.com/Default/Tournament/TournamentCategoryPayouts?TournamentID=174.

The largest of the three tournaments, the 2022 Bisbee’s Black & Blue tournament went from Oct. 25-29 and paid out a total of $11,638,600 in cash prizes across ten different categories. Out of the 218 teams that participated, first place for Overall Top Teams went to “EL MEXICANO,” who scored 461 points by angler Adrian Ponce de leon, who caught a 461-pound blue marlin, winning them $245,250. Second place went to team “Happy Ending,” who scored 449 points with a 449-pound black marlin, winning them $98,1000, and third place went to “Team RV Rental Housing,” who scored 344 points with a 344-pound blue marlin, winning them $73,575. “EL MEXICANO” placed first in seven of the ten categories, sending them home with a total of $1,754,475 in payouts. To see the complete lists of awards and payouts for the 2022 Bisbee’s Black & Blue Tournament, please visit https://bisbees.catchstat.com/Default/Tournament/TournamentCategoryPayouts?TournamentID=175.