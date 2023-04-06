2023 Commercial Ocean Troll Salmon Fishery Cancelled

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) announced that the commercial ocean troll salmon fishery seasons that were scheduled to open between March 15 and May 15 in all areas from Cape Falcon to the Oregon-California border have been canceled for 2023.

ODFW announced that the National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) spoke with the Pacific Fishery Management Council (PFMC) and the states of Oregon and California to form a plan of action regarding the scheduled commercial troll Chinook salmon openings off Oregon.

It was reported that multiple stocks of California Chinook salmon are at extremely low abundance and are projected to fall below target spawning escapements.

Officials with the NMFS said that for ocean salmon seasons for Sacramento River fall Chinook, “extraordinary measures are needed in 2023 to address these circumstances and to ensure that fishery management is not a contributing factor.“

As for Klamath River fall Chinook, the NMFS guidance is “that a precautionary approach is warranted and underscores the need to carefully consider the factors described in the FMP in setting the ER (exploitation rate),” said NMFS.

Due to the incredibly low abundance forecast and low level of allowable fishing mortality, NMFS has stated that it anticipates harvest opportunity will be “substantially constrained” between Cape Falcon, Oregon, and Point Sur, California.

Oregon fisheries typically intercept the stocks throughout the area to the South of Cape Falcon, significantly contributing to Oregon’s spring and summer fisheries.

Seasons are currently being developed from May 16 through early May 15, 2024. In addition, season alternatives are anticipated to be examined, and a final season recommendation is planned for the Pacific Fishery Management Council’s next public meeting, scheduled for April 1-7.

Information on how to participate in the meeting is available at www.pcouncil.org.