A Southern California Fishing Guide with Something for Everyone

Southern California has picturesque landscapes where you can wake up by the beach and go to bed in the snow. The many different accessible landscapes make for not only great fishing, but they accommodate several different styles of fishing. Here are our recommendations for the best fishing spots in Southern California.

Lake Cuyamaca

Don’t let the size of this scenic 110-acre reservoir fool you. Located an hour east of San Diego, Lake Cuyamaca’s fishing junctures are superior to local alternatives.

Fishing opportunities at the lake are offered year-round, stocked with vast populations of trout, catfish, bluegill, and sturgeon circling the waters. Lake Cuyamaca is also a favorite in California’s camping destinations—tents and lake-view condos are available across the north shore. In addition, there’s a larger campground in Cuyamaca State Park, making it perfect for an RV road trip.

Diamond Valley Lake

Located between two mountain ranges near Hemet, this artificial reservoir is famous for its ginormous fish. Fishermen worldwide visit Diamond Valley Lake to partake in SoCal’s finest fishing—all while battling those 15-pound monsters.

Black bass, bluegill, channel catfish, and rainbow trout populate these waters. If you’re a shore-fishing aficionado, head west of the marina, where signs mark a designated 1.5-mile section.

Lake Gregory

Located under a canopy of pine trees in the heart of the San Bernardino Mountains, fishing at Lake Gregory is delightful. A two-hour drive from Los Angeles will lead you to this rural 120-acre area home to brown and rainbow trout.

Every month, California’s Department of Fish and Wildlife stocks the lake with a large inventory of trout. Expert anglers keep a close eye on the stocking schedule and are typically quick to catch the rainbow trout. However, some fish live on to become the 10-pound titans for which Lake Gregory is famous.

Besides trout, the lake is home to an overload of native-born species. Populations of catfish, bullhead, bluegill and smallmouth bass are among the residents of the lake. Every month, an orange-tagged fish is released into the lake and marked at $1,500 for those who catch it.

Though fishing is accessible year-round, spring is the peak time at Lake Gregory—right after the lake is stocked. If you’re one to savor moments of solitude while fishing, avoid busy summer weekends.

Besides being one of the best spots for trout fishing in Southern California, Lake Gregory offers plenty of other recreational activities. Hiking trails, picnic areas, and a swimming beach compose this treasured terrain.

El Capitan State Beach

This sandy site is located 20 minutes north of Santa Barbara and is excellent for surf fishing. Surfperch dominate the waters of El Capitan State Beach, reaching an average of one to two pounds.

The coiled beach leads you north, where sand changes to rock. While fishing at the edges of the cliffs might seem enchanting, remember to be careful of the slippery surfaces.

Davey’s Locker

Maybe you’re a first-time angler or don’t have access to ocean fishing—experience Southern California sportfishing with Davey’s Locker located in Newport Beach—an excursion hosted by experienced anglers on the Orange County coastline chartered with a crew of professionals. This charter will give you panoramic views of the Pacific while learning about marine life from the friendly and knowledgeable staff.

Half-day and overnight fishing experiences are available, so you can schedule the best excursion for you. While aboard, visitors can also catch a glimpse of gray and blue whales, bottlenose dolphins, giant yellowtails, and other sea creatures.

Santa Monica Pier

When it comes to pier fishing in Southern California, expert anglers succumb to the lure of Santa Monica. Fishing has been among the pier’s most recognized activities since it was built in 1909.

The boardwalk leads you to a rail at the sea end packed with fishermen showing off expert tricks. A nearby small shop will rent tackles and bait if you wish to partake.

Extending about 1,000 feet beyond the tide, you will find various fish species from the Santa Monica Pier. You can find clams, black cod, walleye, mackerel, sea bass, corbina, rays, and other frequent visitors in these waters.

With so many different fishing styles available and favored locations only two hours in any direction, Southern California is an angler’s dream. Lake, pier, surf, or charter fishing—SoCal has it all.