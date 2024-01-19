ABYC Announces Board Members, Award Recipients at Annual Meeting

ABYC celebrated its 70th anniversary with members and industry leaders.

ANNAPOLIS, MD— The American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC) marked its 70th anniversary, welcomed new board members and honored award recipients at its Jan. 8 annual meeting. The event is a highlight of ABYC Standards Week, when experts from various sectors of the marine industry review and update safety standards related to the design, construction and repair of recreational boats.

ABYC Board Chair Jeff Wasil and President John Adey briefed attendees on ABYC’s initiatives and acknowledged the volunteers dedicated to boating safety. Capt. Amy Beach, director of U.S. Coast Guard inspections and compliance, also addressed the gathering.

Beach noted, “A recent study found NMMA Certified Boat(s) using ABYC standards are much less likely to be involved in accidents involving serious injury or fatality than non-certified boats. The USCG cannot accomplish its safety mission alone, and we’re thankful to have such long-standing partnerships as ABYC.”

The 2024 board of directors were elected, including Scott Croft of BoatUS, Sean Hatherley of Navico Group and Randall Lyons from the Massachusetts Marine Trades Association.

Hatherley expressed his admiration for ABYC, highlighting its role in setting industry standards and its international recognition by groups like the International Organization for Standardization and the Coast Guard. He stated, “Without the level of education and training provided, many companies, large and small, would not be successful today. The industry is constantly changing, and ABYC has everything covered to make sure boats are built to safe standards and high quality.”

The meeting concluded with ABYC’s annual award ceremony, where the following recognitions were presented:

Lisa Esposito of IYRS School of Technology and Trades received the Bolling Fortson Douglas Memorial Award.

Jason Stimmel from Suzuki was honored with the ABYC Service Award.

Mike Jendrossek, retired USCG, received the Horizon Award.

Craig Scholten from ABYC was awarded the Skip Moyer Leadership Award.

Additionally, Tom Marhevko from NMMA was acknowledged for his contributions to the ABYC Technical Board. Augusto “Kiko” Villalon received an Industry Icon Award and an Honorary Past Chairperson Award.

For a comprehensive list of ABYC’s board of directors and further information about the organization, visit www.abycinc.org.