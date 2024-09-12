ABYC Introduces Unified Marine Engines and Fuel Systems Certification Course

Registration is open for October’s session

ANNAPOLIS, MD— The American Boat & Yacht Council has announced the launch of its new Marine Engines and Fuel Systems Certification course. This comprehensive program merges the previously separate certifications for Gasoline Engines and Diesel Engines into a single, streamlined certification.

The first session of this interactive online course is set to begin on Oct. 8 and will run three days a week until Oct. 24, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. ET.

Recognizing the growing need for marine technicians to be proficient in both gasoline and diesel engine systems, the council designed this course to offer a more efficient pathway to certification.

“As the industry evolves, we understand that many engine manufacturers provide brand-specific training for their technicians,” said Tim Murphy, the organization’s director of education, in a news release. “By combining our Gasoline Engines and Diesel Engines certifications, ABYC addresses the entire boat – from fuel fill-up to the point where fuel enters the engine. The new course dedicates specific chapters to both gasoline and diesel engines, focusing on their unique needs.”

While the course acknowledges that in-depth diagnostics and repairs are often manufacturer-specific, its primary focus is on the ABYC Standards that apply to both gasoline and diesel-fueled engines, along with the systems connected to them, such as fuel, electric, drives and exhaust. The course also features a chapter on electrical systems, providing an accessible primer for those without an electrical background. Basic troubleshooting, repair and maintenance of these systems are also covered.

This certification is ideal for marine technicians, repair shops and others in the marine industry looking to enhance their skills and ensure compliance with ABYC Standards.

For more information about the Marine Engines and Fuel Systems Certification course and to register, visit www.abycinc.org/events.