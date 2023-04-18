Alaskan Owns is Offering Early-Bird Shares in Program to Benefit Communities

SITKA, AK— The Alaskan seafood program, Alaskans Own, has been delivering monthly shares to buyers throughout Alaska and the Seattle area since 2010, with profits going directly to affiliated programs benefitting fishery conservation, community health, and resilience efforts.

This year, Alaskans Own is once again offering customers the option of choosing their shares in a variety package, salmon or white fish, all consisting of hook-and-line caught wild Alaska seafood harvested by Southeast Alaska’s troll and longline fishermen.

Alaskans Own remains a program of the Alaska Longline Fishermen’s Association (ALFA), a non-profit organization, and 100 percent of Alaskans Own’s seafood sales go towards projects that support the conservation of Alaska’s fisheries, create equitable fishery access, and provide healthy seafood to communities in need.

According to ALFA, the program has helped deliver more than 650,000 donated seafood meals to more than 100,000 families. Additionally, it has assured longline fishermen that they have a market before heading out to the fishing grounds.

Alaskans Own program Director Natalie Sattler said that customers who buy monthly shares take care of their family’s health and directly support the conservation of Alaska’s fisheries and seafood donations for needy families.

Alaskans Own profits benefit ALFA’s Fishery Conservation Network and community health and resilience programs such as ALFA’s Seafood Distribution Network. The Seafood Distribution Network was formed in 2020 as a direct result to the COVID-19 pandemic and the increase in demand for food assistance throughout Alaska and the greater Pacific Northwest region.

Funding from Catch Together, Multiplier, the Alaska Community Foundation, and affiliate Sitka Legacy Fund, First Bank of Alaska, Sealaska, Sitka Rotary Club, the Wave Foundation, Seafood Producers Cooperative, Bristol Bay Regional Seafood Development Association, and a host of individual and business donors support the program.

For more information, please visit https://alaskansown.com/.