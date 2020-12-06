Angler gets live fish stuck in his throat

BENI SUEF, EGYPT—A man fishing in Egypt had to go to the emergency room after a small fish he caught ended up lodged in his windpipe.

The 40-year-old man came into an emergency room in Beni Suef, Egypt, gasping for breath and unable to speak. After examining the man, doctors diagnosed the blockage in his windpipe as caused by a fish, leaving just enough space for a little air to get through and prevent the man from suffocating before even reaching the hospital.

The doctors performed an endoscopic surgery and managed to extract the fish. In a 33-second video of the operation posted online, a doctor is seen using one hand to pry open the man’s mouth while trying to extract the fish with the other. The surgery was reportedly a success, and apart from some minor bleeding, the patient was reported to be fine and expected to make a full recovery.

Dr. Ali Al-Hajri, the ear, nose and throat specialist who managed to remove the fish from the patient’s throat, told Egypt’s Channel One television channel that if the man had been brought in only a few minutes later, he would have suffocated.

After the operation, the fisherman reportedly told doctors he had just caught a small fish when he noticed that the line of another fishing rod was pulling. Desperate to not let his second catch get away, he put the first fish in his mouth so he could free up his hands. The live, slippery fish managed to break free and down the man’s throat where it got stuck.