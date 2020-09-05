ASA 2020 Sportfishing Summit to be held virtually

NATIONWIDE—The American Sportfishing Association (ASA) will hold its annual business meeting – the Sportfishing Summit – virtually this year.

The summit is an annual event where ASA leaders and members discuss the challenges facing the sportfishing industry and collectively decide what to do to address them.

Given the ongoing challenges of Covid-19, ASA’s board of directors determined that an onsite, in-person summit was not possible this year.

In its place, ASA is planning a virtual annual business meeting with board of directors and committee meetings along with remarks by industry leaders and ASA staff. There will also be a keynote presentation by Chris Stirewalt, an American politics editor for the Fox News Channel who will provide an overview of the upcoming elections.

The summit was originally planned to take place at the Naples Beach Hotel and Golf Club in Naples, Florida, Oct. 13 through 16.

The virtual event will follow a similar format as an onsite event, with the meetings and sessions spread out from Oct. 13 to 16.

Registration will be free for all current ASA members.