Bass Pro Shops founder donates facemasks to Covid-19 healthcare workers

FDA-approved masks were distributed in Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s communities across the country.

SPRINGFIELD, Missouri—Healthcare workers and first responders received a generous gift from Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris in late April. Morris personally donated one million FDA-approved ASTM Level 1 Procedure Facemasks to those healthcare and first responders working on the frontlines of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Convoy of Hope distributed the facemasks to all Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s communities across the United States. Morris and Bass Pro Shops staff said the donation would help meet high demand for the personal protective equipment, which have been reported to be in short supply as hospitals and medical centers treat patients for Coronavirus.

“We are extremely grateful to our nation’s healthcare workers serving on the frontlines of this unprecedented global health crisis,” Morris said. “These heroic men and women continue to dedicate their lives to save the loved ones of others, and we are all honored to support them on behalf of everyone at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s, and the communities we serve.”

Convoy of Hope, according to Bass Pro Shops staff, relied upon its national network of partners and volunteers to distribute the facemasks to hospitals and medical centers where the protective gear was most needed. More than 200 communities, in all, received thousands of facemasks (each) for local and regional healthcare providers.

“The logistics of the donation have been in the works since in the onset of the crisis. Morris worked with Bass Pro Shops partner Rusty Sellars, CEO of True Timber, to source the masks through his apparel and fabric suppliers,” Bass Pro Shops staff said in a released statement.

Convoy of Hope, in a separate action, responded to the Covid-19 outbreak and pandemic by launching a 10 million meals initiative. The campaign would distribute food across the United States, as part of an effort to feed people during the pandemic