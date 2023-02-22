Become a Partner Dockwalker by Taking a Free Training Course

Dockwalkers will be offering the following virtual and in-person Dockwalker training opportunities:

Click the hyperlinked dates below to register. Once registered, Dockwalkers will email you the disclaimer form you need to complete and the training handouts.

Northern Calif. Trainings:

March 4: 10 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. For virtual training, register here.

April 1st: 10 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. For virtual training, registerhere.

April 29: 10 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. In-person training will be held at the Oakland Yacht Club. Register here. If your targeted registration is not reached, this training will be virtual . You will be notified by April 24, and a link for the virtual training will be provided.

May 6: 10 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. In-person training will take place at the Sacramento Marina. Register here. If your targeted registration is not reached, this training will be virtual.You will be notified by May 1, and a link for the virtual training will be provided.

Southern Calif. Trainings:

March 25: 10:00 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. For virtual training, please register here.

April 15 – In-Person training – 10:00 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. in Marina Del Rey at the Del Rey Yacht Club; register here. This training will be virtual if Dockwalkers don’t reach our targeted registration.You will be notified by April 10.

May 13 – In-Person Training – 10:00 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. in San Diego at the Silver Gate Yacht Club; register here. This training will be virtual if we don’t reach our targeted registration.You will be notified by May 8. training will be virtual.

June 10 – Virtual training from 10:00 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. For virtual training, please register here.

Refresher Trainings- If you have been trained in the last three years, please register for a refresher training as follows:

Northern CA:

April 22 – 10 – 11:30 a.m. For virtual training, register here.

May 11 – 5:30 – 7 p.m. For virtual training, register here.

Southern CA:

March 18- For virtual training from 10 – 11:30 a.m., please register here.

April 27 – For virtual training from 5:30 – 7 p.m., please register here.

Once registered for a training, you will receive an email with the disclaimer form needed to complete and the training handouts and a Zoom link to the training (no account needed), which requires a computer with internet access. If you don’t have access to a computer or microphone, you can use a phone to call in while online.

Dockwalkers Program Information:

Dockwalkers are trained to safely engage members of the public and the boating community to adopt clean boating practices. Dockwalkers share clean boating information with boaters and distribute educational 2023 California Boater Kits while visiting marinas, launch ramps, marine supply stores, boat shows, special events, or wherever boaters are. “Dockwalker” is only a general term because you are not limited to “walking the docks” to talk to boaters about safe and clean boating practices.

Dockwalking is a way to interact with boaters to help keep California’s marinas, waterways, and oceans clean and healthy. The training provides an overview of potential sources of boat pollution, federal and state laws, environmentally-sound boating practices, information on how to conduct Dockwalking, and an overview of the educational materials Dockwalkers will distribute.

Since 2000, over 1,000 Dockwalkers have taught 100,000 boaters about oil, fuel, sewage, trash, and marine debris prevention. Participation in the program, including the training sessions, qualifies as community service.

People of all ages interested in water quality and sharing clean boating information can become a Dockwalker. For more information, please visit https://dbw.parks.ca.gov/?page_id=29199.