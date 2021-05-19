Brazil Teams Up with Global Fishing Watch to Share Vessel-Tracking Data

BRAZIL— Brazil is the sixth Latin-American country to sign a data-sharing agreement with the Global Fishing Watch to publish its vessel-tracking data. The GFW, a partnership between Google and advocacy groups Oceana, and SkyTruth is a website launched in 2016 that provides a global view of commercial fishing activities. Currently, there are 200,000 vessels that are publishing their locations on the website. “This movement is quite symbolic of the transformative effort that actual mandate is putting aiming better management of fishery resources,” Brazil Aquaculture and Fisheries Secretariat Director Cadu Villaça told Seafood Source. The movement preaches sustainability through transparency and allows the public to track fishing vessels in real-time.

