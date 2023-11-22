California Clean Boating Network (CCBN) Meeting

Join the CCBN on Nov. 30 (10 a.m. to approximately noon) for a free educational virtual meeting. Learn directly from California experts about top-tier subjects impacting our waterways, including:

– Wild Weeds of the Delta: A Look at California State Parks Division of Boating and Waterways, Aquatic Invasive Plant Control Program’s integrated management of aquatic invasive plants in the California Delta and its Southern Tributaries.

– Overview of the copper bottom paint pollution issue, alternatives to copper anti-fouling paints, and results from non-biocide paint pilot studies completed in Marina del Rey Harbor.

– Sewage Pump-outs Up Close: Influencing Use and Analyzing Economics.

We look forward to sharing this knowledge and offering time for questions. Further information on this meeting’s topics is included below.

Register in advance for this meeting – https://ports-ca.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwvfuGqpzkqG9NGimBJ6w0jo-OPniR_5gSJ#/registration. Meeting capacity will be capped, and it is suggested that interested parties secure it now.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email from Zoom with information about joining the meeting.

More detailed information about the topics: