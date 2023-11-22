California Clean Boating Network (CCBN) Meeting
Join the CCBN on Nov. 30 (10 a.m. to approximately noon) for a free educational virtual meeting. Learn directly from California experts about top-tier subjects impacting our waterways, including:
– Wild Weeds of the Delta: A Look at California State Parks Division of Boating and Waterways, Aquatic Invasive Plant Control Program’s integrated management of aquatic invasive plants in the California Delta and its Southern Tributaries.
– Overview of the copper bottom paint pollution issue, alternatives to copper anti-fouling paints, and results from non-biocide paint pilot studies completed in Marina del Rey Harbor.
– Sewage Pump-outs Up Close: Influencing Use and Analyzing Economics.
We look forward to sharing this knowledge and offering time for questions. Further information on this meeting’s topics is included below.
- Register in advance for this meeting – https://ports-ca.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwvfuGqpzkqG9NGimBJ6w0jo-OPniR_5gSJ#/registration. Meeting capacity will be capped, and it is suggested that interested parties secure it now.
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email from Zoom with information about joining the meeting.
More detailed information about the topics:
- Wild Weeds of the Delta – Lydia Kenison, environmental scientist, will discuss different approaches we have taken, results and a vision for the future.
- Copper in the Water – Brenda Ponton a consultant for the Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbor, will offer an overview of copper pollution, alternatives to copper antifouling paints, and results from non-biocide paint pilot studies completed. Additional strategies for reducing copper in marinas will also be discussed.
- Sewage Pump-outs Up Close: Influencing Use and Analyzing Economics – Kendall Soriano, of The Bay Foundation, and Liz Juvera, of the San Francisco Estuary Partnership, cover how California’s Clean Vessel Act Education and Outreach teams, both in NorCal and SoCal, work to protect California’s more than 1,100 miles of shoreline, packed with boaters and marinas. To reduce the negative impacts of discharging sewage overboard, boaters are encouraged to use sewage management facilities, including pump-out and dump stations, floating restrooms, and mobile services. They will discuss the economic impacts of sewage pump-outs and how to influence boater behavior through community-based social marketing.