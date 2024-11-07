California Coastal Commission Hosts Virtual Meeting on Waterway Protection and Boating Safety

The California Coastal Commission invites the public to join a free virtual educational meeting on Thursday, November 14, 2024, from 10 a.m. to approximately 12 p.m. The meeting will feature presentations by California experts on important topics impacting the state’s waterways. Discussions will cover the state’s efforts to manage unwanted and abandoned vessels, responsible disposal options for boat owners, updates on the required California Boater Card, and how Community-Based Social Marketing is being used to encourage Southern California boaters to use sewage pumpout stations to protect water quality.

Presenters will include experts from California State Parks, the State Lands Commission, and The Bay Foundation, who will provide insights into vessel abatement programs, boater safety education, and environmental stewardship. The event will offer attendees the opportunity to ask questions and engage with speakers.

To participate, registration is required in advance, and capacity is limited. After registering, attendees will receive a Zoom confirmation email with details on how to join the meeting. Don’t miss this opportunity to learn about crucial issues affecting California’s waterways.

For more information and to register, visit https://www.coastal.ca.gov/meetings/agenda/#/2024/11.