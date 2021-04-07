California DBW Offers Grants for Invasive Mussel Prevention

SACRAMENTO— The California State Parks Division of Boating and Waterways (DBW) will be accepting grant applications for quagga and zebra mussel infestation prevention programs through April 30.

The Quagga and Zebra Mussel Infestation Grant Program will award up to $3 million to eligible applicants.

Owners and managers of uninfested reservoirs as defined in Section 6004.5 of the California Water Code are eligible to apply. Funds are available for prevention projects such as planning, watercraft inspection stations, and inspectors, launch monitors, watercraft decontamination units, educational signage, and outreach.

These competitive grants are intended to augment local resources and to help prevent the westward spread of mussel infestation via the Colorado River system due to the potential harm to state waterways if state lakes and reservoirs be invaded. DBW provides these grants to entities that own or manage any aspect of water in a reservoir that is open for public recreation and is mussel-free.

Application review and scoring will be conducted by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and DBW. All applications must be received by 5 p.m. on April 30. The final award decision will be made by DBW’s Acting Deputy Director Fernandez, with the grants expected to be encumbered by September 2021. To learn more, visit dbw.parks.ca.gov/?page_id=28822.