California Natural Resources Agency Hosting 30×30 Virtual Workshops

Nine workshops broken up by region aim to help develop multi-year strategies to achieve Governor Gavin Newsom’s goal of protecting 30 percent of state land and coastal waters by 2030.

SAN FRANCISCO— The California Natural Resources Agency, CRNA, has begun hosting a series of workshops to involve the public in strategizing for Governor Gavin Newsom’s goal to protect 30 percent of the state’s land and coastal waters by 2030.

The workshops are broken up by region, a workshop for the Los Angeles region is scheduled for May 5 and a workshop for the San Diego region set for May 11, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“Our regions are so different in both the challenges that they face and the opportunities that they offer that these regional workshops are really critical to help us understand what is the situation in your part of California,” said CRNA Secretary Wade Crowfoot at the workshop held April 21 for the San Francisco Bay region.

The CNRA has now begun exploring how the state will achieve the goals laid in Newsom’s 2020 executive order. Through the workshops, the state is seeking to better understand what regional leaders and residents see as opportunities and challenges for communities to achieve 30×30 and accelerate nature-based climate solutions.

“We want to do so in a manner that protects biodiversity, combats climate change, increases access to nature and safe guards our economic sustainability and food supply,” said Jennifer Norris, deputy secretary for biodiversity and habitat for the CRNA, at the April 21 workshop.

Each virtual workshop includes an overview of the state’s efforts to support nature-based solutions and the 30×30 initiative, as well as region-specific topics and breakout group exercises. During this public input process, the CNRA will also be exploring what equity means for different regions and looking into ways to advance equitable strategies and opportunities.

“The work you’ll be involved in and the input you provide will ensure that looking forward in coming years and decades we craft smart and achievable strategies to expand environmental conservation and utilize nature in the fight against climate change,” said Crowfoot at the April 21 meeting.

Many fishing and boating communities have been vocal about having a seat at the table to talk about 30×30 and how the communities can work with the government to protect the ocean while still protecting boating and fishing opportunities. Mark Gold, executive director of the Ocean Protection Council, touched on the topic at the April 21 meeting, saying one thing they are not looking at is expanding marine protected areas.

“As a recreational boating organization, our interests are not necessarily contrary to the 30×30 idea or concept, we want to have open waterways to recreate in, to sail in and to boat in, we like nature, we thrive in nature and the idea is something we can embrace,” said Jerry Desmond, Jr., Sacramento legislative advocate and director of government relations for the Recreational Boaters Association of California. “Our caution is that there would be protections that would not recognize the opportunities and benefits of recreating in those areas.”

Desmond said RBOC continues to endeavor to raise the issues and interests of the boating community to make sure they’re part of the discussion and acknowledged in whatever final outcome there is. He encouraged boaters who are interested to participate and to speak to their interests about on the water opportunities and access.

After the all the workshops have been held, the state will produce a draft natural working lands and climate smart strategy, which is scheduled to be released for public review and comment in the summer.

All workshops are open to the public, regardless of participants’ geographic location. For more information or to register for an upcoming workshop visit https://bit.ly/3sOCrvG.