Center for Sportfishing Policy Honors Former Chairman and Announces New Board Members

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Center for Sportfishing Policy’s Board of Directors hosted its annual meeting on May 18 where the organization honored its past Chairman Bob Hayes, and elected new board members. CSP honored Hayes with the Eddie Smith Manufacturer of the Year Award for his dedication to the recreational fishing and boating industry, and commitment to angler access and marine conservation.

“Bob Hayes has been involved in the politics of fish for almost 50 years and devoted his career to advancing marine conservation across the country,” said Jeff Angers, president of the Center for Sportfishing Policy, in a released statement. “Although Bob is not a manufacturer, he conceived the idea of CSP and charted the course for our organization to unite anglers and industry to engage in political advocacy in Washington, D.C.”

The Eddie Smith Award was established by CSP to honor extraordinary commitment to conservation by manufacturers.

CSP also instated members to its board of directors.

Matt Bridgewater, CEO, GEMLUX; Aine Denari, president, Brunswick Boat Group; Dave Dunn, director of sales & marketing, Garmin International; Berwick Duval, II; Tommy Hancock, president, Sportsman Boats; Guy Harvey, chairman, Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation; Glenn Hughes, president, American Sportfishing Association; Mike Nussman; and Dave Pfeiffer, president, Shimano North America Fishing, Inc. were elected to serve three-year terms.

Annual Member Director Chris Butler, president, Butler Marine; Corporate Member Director John Brownlee, vice president marketing, Yellowfin Yachts; Corporate Member Director Mike Dixon, vice president, Engel Coolers; and Life Member Director Mitch Brownlee were elected to serve one-year terms.

The CSP is an advocate for saltwater recreational anglers and organizes, focuses and engages recreational fishing stakeholders to shape federal marine fisheries management policies.