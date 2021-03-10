Coast Guard Foundation Announces 2021 Scholarship Opportunities

STONINGTON, Conn.— On Feb. 15 The Coast Guard Foundation announced the kick-off of its 2021 scholarship season. Applications will be accepted through March 15. The annual undergraduate scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 are available to children of Coast Guard members who are active duty, active-duty reserve, and retired.

“The sacrifices these brave individuals and their families make for our way of life cannot be measured,” said Susan Ludwig, president of the Coast Guard Foundation in a released statement on Feb. 15. “We are proud to continue our support of them and their families through our scholarship program.”

In the 30 years of the program, the Coast Guard Foundation has paid out $6 million to more than 1,250 college-aged young adults. For more information, to apply for a scholarship, or to check eligibility guidelines, visit coastguardfoundation.org/scholarships.