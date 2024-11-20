Coast Guard Hosts Boating Safety Course to Promote Safe Practices Amid Rising Accident Statistics

Oxnard — The U.S. Coast Guard has released its latest report on boating safety, highlighting 3,844 recreational boating accidents that resulted in 564 fatalities, 2,126 injuries, and over $63 million in property damage. Among these, drowning accounted for 75% of all fatal incidents, with 87% of those who drowned not wearing life jackets. The Coast Guard also cited alcohol as a leading factor in fatal accidents, underscoring the importance of safe and responsible boating practices. The report revealed that 74% of deaths occurred on boats where operators had not completed any formal boating safety training.

To promote safer boating practices, the U.S. Coast Guard is encouraging boaters to enroll in a boating safety course that meets the National Boating Education Standards. In support of this, the Coast Guard Auxiliary is offering its “Boat America” course, a beginner’s class focused on essential boating safety. Scheduled for Saturday, November 30, 2024, in Oxnard, CA, the course aims to equip new boaters with vital safety knowledge, covering topics like boating laws, safety equipment, navigation, and handling emergencies on the water.

The “Boat America” course will run from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Coast Guard Recruiting Building located at 4202 S. Victoria Ave. in Oxnard. The cost is $32, and pre-registration is required by November 22, 2024, due to limited seating. Checks payable to: “USCG Aux Flotilla 72.” Those interested can RSVP to Robert Hamming at (805) 701-7216 or via email at rhamming@sbcglobal.net.