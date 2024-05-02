Community Collaboration and Education: Reel Guppy Outdoors’ Dockside Learning Center

In the heart of Channel Islands Harbor, snuggled within the bustling Fisherman’s Wharf, lies a beacon of community collaboration and youth empowerment: the Reel Guppy Dockside Learning Center. This facility, founded by Kevin Brannon, represents a two-year journey of dedication and passion.

The recent celebration of the learning center’s second anniversary brought together a tapestry of the community: residents, officials from the Port of Hueneme and city of Port Hueneme, program participants and the Reel Guppy family. The event served not only as a commemoration, but also as a testament to the profound impact that initiatives like Reel Guppy can have on local communities.

At the heart of the celebration was the presentation of a $5,000 donation from the Port/City Community Benefit Fund. This contribution underscores the shared commitment of the community to initiatives that enrich the lives of its youngest members.

Brannon, the force behind Reel Guppy, expressed his gratitude for the support and reflected on the journey that led to the establishment of the Dockside Learning Center.

The Reel Guppy Dockside Learning Center stands as a testament to Brannon’s vision of creating a place where young minds can thrive, learn and build life skills amidst the beauty of the ocean. With its location at Fisherman’s Wharf, the center serves as a hub for community engagement, education and marine exploration, inviting residents from across Ventura County to take part.

Port Hueneme Mayor Misty Perez praised Brannon’s dedication and described the center as a beacon of hope for local families. She emphasized the importance of initiatives like Reel Guppy in fostering a love for the ocean and instilling valuable life skills in the community’s youth.

Brannon’s passion for marine education and the environment shines through in the center’s programming, which includes family-centered workshops and clinics focused on fishing techniques and responsible stewardship of marine resources. These workshops not only promote bonding among families but also nurture leadership skills and instill a deeper appreciation for the ocean.

Mayor Pro Tem Martha McQueen-Legohn highlighted the accessibility of Reel Guppy’s programs, noting that they provide unique opportunities for youth to connect with nature and unplug from technology. She praised Brannon’s ability to inspire a love for the environment while imparting important lessons about conservation and sustainability.

Since its launch in 2011, Reel Guppy Outdoors Inc. has provided local youth and their families with education and fishing outings at no cost, touching the lives of thousands and created lasting memories.

The Reel Guppy Dockside Learning Center, entering its third year, remains committed to empowering youth, fostering environmental stewardship and creating a brighter future for generations to come.