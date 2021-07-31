Crowley to Build and Operate First Fully Electric U.S. Tugboat in Port of San Diego

SAN DIEGO一 Crowley Maritime Corporation, on July 12, announced plans to build and operate the first fully electric U.S. tugboat. The eWolf is set to operate at the Port of San Diego’s Tenth Avenue Marine Terminal by mid-2023, according to the manufacturer.

The 82-foot vessel will have 70 tons of bollard pull and release zero tailpipe emissions. It will have 360 degrees of visibility from the pilot’s station and is being designed for potential autonomous operations in the future. This eTug will replace a conventional tugboat that consumes more than 30,000 gallons of diesel annually, according to Crowley.

“The eWolf represents everything Crowley stands for: innovation, sustainability and performance,” said Crowley Chairman and CEO Tom Crowley in a July 12 press release. “With this groundbreaking tug design, our team continues to embrace our role as leaders in the maritime industry while providing our customers with innovative and sustainable solutions done right.”

In its first 10 years, the eWolf is expected to reduce emissions by the following levels, 178 tons of nitrogen oxide, 2.5 tons of diesel particulate matter, and 3,100 metric tons of carbon dioxide.

A shoreside energy storage system developed with Cochran Marine will charge the eWolf’s battery system.

The eTug will be a result of a partnership among Crowley, the San Diego County Air Pollution Control District, the California Air Resources Board, the Port of San Diego, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, and the U.S. Maritime Administration.