Division of Boating and Waterways now Accepting Grant Applications for Boating Infrastructure from Marina Operators

California State Parks’ Division of Boating and Waterways (DBW) is now accepting applications from public and private marina owners for federal Boating Infrastructure Grants (BIG) for 2024. A total of $18 million is available for BIG projects nationally, and the grants can fund up to 75 percent of total project costs, with a maximum available grant award of $1.5 million. Applications will be accepted through Aug. 1.

Funded by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s (USFWS) Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration Program, BIG is a competitive program open to both publicly and privately owned marinas to renovate or construct visitor docks, restrooms, gangways, and dockside utility hook-ups to serve transient recreational boaters with vessels 26 feet or greater in length, staying fewer than 15 days.

Approved grant projects would provide the following resources to the recreational boating community:

Enhance access to recreational, historical, cultural, and scenic resources.

Strengthen community ties to the water’s edge and increase economic benefits.

Promote public and private partnerships and entrepreneurial opportunities.

Provide continuity of public access to the shore.

Promote awareness of transient boating opportunities.

Interested applicants are encouraged to review the federal guidelines to determine if they meet the necessary requirements. Grants are available to qualifying projects on a competitive basis. The USFWS ranks, and scores grant requests according to need, access, cost efficiency, matching funds, and innovations that improve user access to the waterways.

DBW, as the pass-through entity for the grant application process, reviews each application and sends the most eligible projects to the USFWS to compete against applicants from other states and territories. If awarded a USFWS grant, the DBW will manage the project through completion to ensure it meets federal requirements.

Marina operators eligible to compete in this program can receive an application packet by contacting Ethan Tratner at Ethan.Tratner@parks.ca.gov or (916) 902-8823.