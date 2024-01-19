Division of Boating and Waterways Now Accepting Grant Applications for Shoreline Erosion Control and Public Beach Restoration Program

California State Parks’ Division of Boating and Waterways (DBW) is now accepting grant applications from government agencies to help slow, stop or reverse the impact of erosion on California’s shoreline. The deadline to submit applications for the Shoreline Erosion Control and Public Beach Restoration programs is noon Feb. 1.

Federal, state, regional and local government agencies use Shoreline Erosion Control grants to build structures that protect public infrastructure in developed shoreline areas against wave erosion and Public Beach Restoration grants to place sand on eroded beaches strategically.

In fiscal year 2022/23, the following three projects were approved under the Public Beach Restoration Program:

$11,500,000 for a project in Encinitas and Solana Beach.

$2,900,000 for a project in Orange County, including Seal Beach, Huntington Beach and Newport Beach.

$1,085,000 for a project in San Clemente.

Grant funding is available through a competitive process. To apply for the fiscal year 2025/26 grant, an agency must submit a formal application to DBW requesting funding for a specific project phase (feasibility study, design or construction) along with a resolution from its governing body authorizing the application for grant funding. Projects are allowed for financing through the state’s budget process. Individual projects, if approved, would be notified of available funding in June 2025.

Applications for both grant programs must be submitted to DBW through its Online Grant Application System (OLGA). Before applying, the division encourages new applicants to view a 45-minute webinar that provides detailed instructions on creating an account in OLGA and navigating the system.

Sections 65 through 67.4 of the Harbors and Navigation Code (HNC) authorize DBW to study erosion problems, act as shore protection adviser to all government agencies and plan, design and construct protective works when the legislature provides funds. In addition, HNC Sections 69.5-69.9 authorizes the division to pursue and promote federal and local partnerships to restore, enhance and nourish publicly owned beaches through the cost-effective engineered placement of sand on the beach or in the nearshore environment.

Additional information about the application process is available on DBW’s website at dbw.parks.ca.gov/Erosion-RestorationGrants. For questions on the process, please contact DBW Project Manager Casey Caldwell at (916) 902-8824.