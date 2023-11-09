Division of Boating and Waterways Offers Floating Restroom Grants to Help Keep California’s Waterways Clean

California State Parks’ Division of Boating and Waterways (DBW) is accepting grant applications from government agencies for the purchase and deployment of floating restrooms on waterways with limited landside access. Federal and state funding of $1 million is available for approximately four Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-compliant floating restrooms. Interested applicants to the Floating Restroom Grant Program are encouraged to review the grant guidelines and submit a grant application to DBW by 5 p.m., Nov. 13.

The program is available through the Clean Vessel Act, funded by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Wildlife Sport Fish Restoration Program and the Harbors and Watercraft Revolving Fund. About 135 restrooms are currently deployed across California. A California State Parks engineering group designed the units available for the 2023/24 grant cycle. Each ADA-compliant unit can be towed to shore for scheduled pump-outs or pumped out on-site by pump-out boats.

“We encourage public government agencies to join us in the effort to reduce pollution on California’s waterways,” said DBW’s Deputy Director Ramona Fernandez in a news release. “The floating restrooms are solar-powered and the holding tanks capture about 500 gallons of sewage. That’s over 1 million gallons of sewage out of the state’s waterways each year.”

To be eligible for funding, grant applicants must operate on a California lake or reservoir open to the public. For general information on grant requirements and to access the online application, visit dbw.parks.ca.gov/FloatingRestroomGrants.

The competitive grant applications will be scored and ranked according to need, as well as the ability to operate and maintain the floating restrooms for at least ten years. DBW expects to announce grant recipients in spring 2024.