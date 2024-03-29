Enhance Your Boating Experience with New Technology from Yamaha Outboards and Siren Marine

Yamaha Outboards and Siren Marine have collaborated to introduce an innovative marine Internet of Things (IoT) experience through the new Siren Connected Boat app. IoT technologies are transforming traditional maritime operations into a connected ecosystem. Ship-to-ship and ship-to-shore communication, real-time tracking of vessels and cargo, condition monitoring of critical equipment and predictive maintenance are just some examples of IoT maritime applications. This partnership aims to provide boat owners with enhanced monitoring and control capabilities for their vessels. By combining Yamaha’s maintenance tracking functions with Siren’s remote system monitoring features, the app offers users comprehensive control over their boats from anywhere.

Key features of the Siren Connected Boat app include the ability to track both DIY and dealer-completed outboard maintenance, thereby allowing users to maintain a detailed maintenance history conveniently accessible at their fingertips. This comprehensive maintenance record can contribute to increasing the resale value of the boat.

Additionally, the app offers service reminders and the option to request dealer maintenance, ensuring that boat owners stay up to date with essential servicing tasks. Users also can save float plans and access a wealth of resources, including instructional videos and manuals, directly through the app.

One of the standout features of the Siren Connected Boat app is its ability to monitor critical levels, such as high water and battery voltage, providing users with real-time insights into their boat’s condition. Moreover, the app enables remote digital switching, allowing users to control various onboard systems, including lights and air conditioning, remotely.

The app can send alerts to users if someone boards or moves their boat, providing peace of mind and enhancing vessel security. Overall, the collaboration between Yamaha Outboards and Siren Marine represents a significant advancement in marine technology, offering boat owners unparalleled convenience and control over their vessels.