Florida governor orders distancing rules for boaters

TALLAHASSEE, Florida—Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued an executive order for boating as part of social distancing requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The March 27 order requires recreational vessels must maintain a separation of at least 50 feet, and cannot have more than 10 passengers on board. The restrictions do not apply to “permitted mooring fields, public or private marinas, or any other permanently installed wet slips.”

The new rules are expected to remain in place for the duration of the coronavirus emergency in Florida.

This comes after the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission reportedly received complaints that boaters were violating social-distancing requirements.

The Miami Herald reported that on March 21 a popular boating spot in the Miami-area on the bay side of the inlet at Haulover was crowded with boats tied together and hordes of people standing in close proximity.