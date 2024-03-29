Four California Programs Receive Grants from George H.W. Bush Vamos a Pescar Education Fund

The George H.W. Bush Vamos a Pescar Education Fund has awarded grants to four programs in California, announced jointly by the Recreational Boating & Fishing Foundation (RBFF) and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW). These grants, totaling $172,800, will support 12 programs across five other states, including Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Kansas and Rhode Island, aiming to provide fishing, boating and aquatic stewardship education to Hispanic families. In California, four organizations – Cast Hope, Friends of Fish, Reel Guppy Outdoors and Solidarity – have been selected as recipients and will collectively receive $76,346.30 in funding.

The chosen California organizations focus on hosting urban-centric, multi-generational inclusive events that welcome families of all races and ethnicities. These events offer bilingual instruction, materials and outreach in Spanish and English. They aim to introduce participants to fishing, boating and aquatic stewardship through various opportunities across the state. This grant initiative aligns with CDFW’s ongoing efforts in angler recruitment, retention and reactivation (R3), aiming to reduce barriers to participation and increase awareness and support for conservation activities statewide.

The funding is made possible through the George H.W. Bush Vamos A Pescar Education Fund and Sport Fish Restoration Act (SFRA) funds. The fund supports RBFF’s Hispanic initiative by providing funds for state agencies to match and sub-grant to local 501(c)(3) organizations. This funding, supplemented by donations from companies and organizations, helps educate future generations about the joys of fishing, boating and conservation.

The SFRA, a self-imposed excise tax on anglers and boaters, provides funding to state fish and wildlife agencies. Established to address the need for dedicated funding for fishery conservation, SFRA funds are generated through taxes on sport fishing equipment, import duties on fishing tackle and boats and a portion of the gasoline fuel tax from small engines and boats. These funds support various fishery projects, boating access initiatives, aquatic education programs and more, with the goal of connecting people with outdoor recreational angling opportunities and fostering aquatic education.