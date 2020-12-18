Freedom Boat Club announces 250th location

DELRAN, NEW JERSEY—Freedom Boat Club on Dec. 1 announced its 250th location is set to open in spring 2021 in Delran, New Jersey. The new franchise represents Freedom’s first location in the Philadelphia market. Tom, Bev and Josh Rosella, owners of the new location, also run and manage eight other Freedom Boat Club locations in Delaware, Southern New Jersey and the Hudson River Valley.

Since May 2019, the franchise network has grown from 170 to 250 locations and increased memberships 61 percent with now more than 36,500 memberships across 31 states, Canada and Europe. Throughout 2020, Freedom Boat Club has experienced record growth, completing more than 400,000 trips during the year and exposing a broader range of consumers to the boating lifestyle.

“We are thrilled to be part of such an important milestone for Freedom Boat Club,” said Bev Rosella, Freedom Boat Club franchisee in a released statement. “When we opened our first location, we hoped that we could create an experience for our members that would allow them to have lifelong memories on the water. To have nine locations now is just incredible and we look forward to meeting new boaters in the Philadelphia area.”

The Delran location will be located at Dredge Harbor Boat Center, 67 St Mihiel Dr, Delran, New Jersey.