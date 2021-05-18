French Fishermen Hold Maritime Protest Over Lost Fishing Access

JERSEY, UNITED KINGDOM一 The British Royal Navy and French Police patrolled the waters near the English Channel island of Jersey, where French fishermen were holding a maritime protest on May 6. Protestors set off flares and entered the main harbor in anger over the loss of access to the waters near the island. This is the first major clash between France and Britain over fishing rights as a result of Brexit. Post-Brexit rules now require fishermen to submit their past fishing activities to receive a license to fish in the waters. The French fishing community is railing against the post-Brexit rules claiming that some boats have operated around Jersey for years and are now suddenly restricted. There were 50 boats from French ports that joined the protest over licenses. Jersey government officials met with French fishermen on May 6 to discuss the situation.

