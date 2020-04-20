Fugro wins NOAA contract for shoreline mapping services

Frederick, MARYLAND—Fugro, a Netherlands-based company specializing in geo-data, has signed a five-year Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract with the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to provide shoreline mapping services in support of the agency’s Coastal Mapping Program.

Fugro will provide NOAA’s National Geodetic Survey (NGS) with aerial imagery, topobathymetric lidar, and shoreline feature compilations. NGS uses the data to update NOAA nautical charts, define US territorial limits, support coastal management activities and perform inundation modeling.

The contract, issued through NGS, is the second consecutive award to Fugro for such services.

“Fugro is proud to continue working with NOAA to update and improve the nation’s shoreline mapping needs,” said Edward Saade, President of Fugro in the US, in a released statement. “This work closely aligns with our NOAA hydrographic surveying services contract, which was awarded to Fugro last December. In both cases we are focused on using innovative technologies to streamline the delivery of high quality Geo-data while improving operational safety and significantly reducing our carbon footprint.”

Fugro is one of four contractors who will receive task orders under the program. The total maximum value of work to be shared among all contractors is $40 million.