FY24 National Nonprofit Organization Funding Opportunity Application Deadline

The U.S. Coast Guard, under the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), has announced the potential allocation of up to $5.64 million for cooperative agreements to support the National Recreational Boating Safety Program.

Applications must be submitted by March 20 at 11:59:59 PM EST.

The National Recreational Boating Safety Program aims to decrease the number of accidents, injuries and fatalities on American waterways while ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for boaters. Additionally, the program seeks to promote increased participation from nonprofit organizations and standardization in boating safety initiatives.

For further details, please visit the Nonprofit Organizations Grant page at https://uscgboating.org/grants/nonprofit-grants.php.