Gerry Douglas, longtime Catalina Yachts designer and executive, announces retirement

LARGO, FLORIDA—After 45 years with Catalina Yachts, including four decades as Chief Yacht Designer and Executive Vice President, Gerry Douglas announced he would be retiring in 2021.

“I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to do what I love every working day of my life,” Douglas said in a released statement. “But what is most important to me are the relationships I’ve enjoyed with marine industry colleagues, as well as passionate Catalina owners throughout the world.”

Douglas said one of the high points of his career was his first boat designed in 1982, the Catalina 36, of which 2,305 were built. Over the course of his long career, his designs won more than 13 Boat of the Year awards, and multiple Best Boat awards from Sail Magazine.

Douglas said his retirement plans include continuing his work on the Public Arts Commission, yacht club committees, cycling, sailing, racing, cruising and spending time in Florida and at his cottage on the coast of Maine.