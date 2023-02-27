Horizon Yachts Launches Tri-Deck FD100

A new tri-deck FD100 has launched and will soon deliver to her experienced owners. This is the first Horizon yacht built for American clients, who worked closely with the Horizon Yacht USA team to incorporate a design that emphasizes entertainment with family and friends.

The five-stateroom yacht is the second tri-deck FD100 sold after the model concept was introduced at the 2021 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. The vessel’s layout has been customized to suit the owners’ lifestyles. Accessed via a Besenzoni three-stage passerelle to port, the spacious aft deck features a large seating area with a Hi/Lo table, an electric fold-down 65” television to port, a full bar with two fixed barstools to starboard and plentiful storage. Four fishing rod holders are included in the storage in this area, while a Dometic Eskimo fish box ice system and a dedicated cabinet for fishing gear have been incorporated into the yacht’s beach club. The interior exudes an elegant feel and is highlighted by modern artistic elements that add visual interest. The main salon offers a comfortable lounging area and extra seating with an L-shaped sofa and a day head aft. Graced by a modern rectangular Rhiannon chandelier, the dining area comprises a large table for ten while the spacious, fully equipped galley includes a small seating area and comprises the port side of the main deck forward. A handcrafted glass Hi/Lo partition featuring a splash ink pattern creates privacy between the dining and galley. A built-in, full-height Thermador wine cooler with glass storage is positioned to starboard. For more information, please visit https://www.horizonyachtusa.com/.

The FD100 Hull 7 Basic Specs

L.O.A. 101’ 6” (30.96m) L.W.L. 92’ 4” (28.17m) Beam 23’ 3” (7.11m) Displacement (half load) 275,450lbs (124.9 tons) Fuel Capacity 4,000 US gals (15,140ltrs) Fresh Water Capacity 400 US gals (1,500ltrs) Engines Twin CAT C32A 1,900hp Generators Twin ONAN 40kW (60Hz)