House passes Water Resources Development Act of 2020

WASHINGTON—The House of Representatives on Dec. 8 passed the Water Resources Development Act of 2020 and it now moves onto the Senate for consideration. WRDA 2020 is a legislative package that aims to improve the nation’s ports, island waterways, dams, levees, aids to navigation, flood control and operational functions that the Army Corps of Engineers undertakes in support of national, state and local water resources development needs.

The bipartisan legislation has been developed and passed by Congress on a biennial basis since 2014.

WRDA 2020 includes numerous policies that support water quality, aquatic resource conservation, fishing access and efforts to eradicate, control and manage aquatic invasive species. The American Sportfishing Association (ASA) has been vocal in their support of the legislation.

“Throughout 2020, it became increasingly apparent that Americans deeply value opportunities to get out on the water,” ASA vice president of Government Affairs Mike Leonard said in a released statement. “However, a day on the water with family and friends and the associated economic impacts are threatened by poor water quality, invasive species and outdated infrastructure. Thankfully, WRDA 2020 takes meaningful steps to address these challenges.”

Dredging and recreational economic activity are also two elements of the WRDA renewal. The WRDA 2020 also calls for federal funds to be appropriated to non-federal partners – say, the state of California or Division of Boating and Waterways or Port of Los Angeles – to construct projects on their own.

The legislation also includes several recreational boating industry priorities supported by the National Marine Manufacturers Association. Those include providing the authority to appropriate $2 billion in additional funds annually for harbor maintenance needs from the existing balance in the Harbor Maintenance Trust Fund; allowing for the calculation of sea level rise benefits for Corps projects; renewing congressional support for water resources projects that promote the beneficial reuse of sediment by establishing a national policy that recognizes the economic and environmental value in reusing clean dredged materials for ecosystem restoration or storm damage reduction projects; and directing the Secretary of Transportation to update the Corps’ Invasive Species Policy Guidance based on the most recent National Invasive Species Council Management Plan.

“Investing in our country’s water infrastructure needs will provide significant economic benefits to local and coastal communities and the recreational boating community applauds the U.S. House of Representatives for passing legislation that addresses this critical issue,” director of federal government relations at the National Marine Manufacturers Association Callie Hoyt said in a released statement. “The outdoor recreation industry – which counts boating and fishing as the top contributor – has played an important role in aiding our economy throughout the pandemic and the Water Resources Development Act (WRDA) will help continue this trend in the days of recovery ahead.”