ICAST sportfishing show will run as a virtual show

ORLANDO, Florida—The ICAST sportfishing industry trade show, scheduled for July 14-17 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla., has been canceled and will run as a virtual show. American Sportfishing Association president Glenn Hughes announced ASA’s board of directors made the decision to cancel the physical sportfishing industry trade show in Orlando due to health and safety concerns of COVID-19.

“Despite cancelling our in-person show, we are committed to keeping all of us connected as a global community this July,” Hughes said in a released statement. “As the largest sportfishing industry trade show in the world, we look forward to producing ICAST 2020 Online, our version of a ‘virtual trade show,’ that will provide a wide variety of tools and a wealth of information that you’ve come to expect from us. We will share more with you very soon!”

Details of ICAST 2020 Online are still being worked out by ASA. Hughes added that the ASA is reaching out to each of our exhibitors to discuss their options, including how they would participate in the virtual event or full refund if desired.