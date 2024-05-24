IGFA Great Marlin Race Enhances Conservation Efforts at Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament

In its 13th year, the Great Marlin Race is set to revolutionize the study of billfish migrations and behavior during the upcoming Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament. From June 7 to 16, teams participating in the tournament will have the opportunity to sponsor satellite tags, contributing to a global effort to understand these majestic creatures better.

The initiative, organized by the International Game Fish Association (IGFA), aims to deploy satellite tags on marlin, sailfish and spearfish species, providing valuable insights into their movements and diving patterns. Teams will receive the necessary equipment to deploy the tags and will receive comprehensive reports on the tagged billfish’s journey.

Participating teams will also compete to see which billfish travels the farthest throughout the 2024-2025 period. Beyond the excitement of the competition, the data collected from the IGFA Great Marlin Race plays a crucial role in enhancing the conservation and management of billfish resources worldwide.

For those interested in contributing to this vital research by deploying satellite tags on billfish species in their area, IGFA Conservation Director Bruce Pohlot can be contacted at bpohlot@igfa.org. This collaborative effort underscores the commitment of the angling community to the preservation of our oceans’ ecosystems.

The IGFA is a non-profit organization dedicated to the conservation of game fish and the promotion of responsible angling practices worldwide. Founded in 1939, the IGFA is recognized as the leading authority on game fish records, rules and angling regulations.

One of the primary functions of the IGFA is to maintain and verify world records for both freshwater and saltwater game fish species. Anglers who catch potential record-breaking fish submit their applications to the IGFA, which meticulously reviews each entry to ensure compliance with its stringent rules and guidelines.

In addition to record-keeping, the IGFA is actively involved in fisheries conservation efforts, advocating for sustainable fishing practices and habitat protection. The organization also conducts research on various aspects of game fish biology and ecology to better inform conservation initiatives.

The IGFA promotes ethical angling practices through education and outreach, emphasizing principles such as catch-and-release fishing, proper fish handling and adherence to fishing regulations.

Overall, the International Game Fish Association plays a vital role in advancing the sport of recreational fishing while advocating for the long-term health and sustainability of global fisheries.

For more information regarding the tagging tournament, please visit https://igfa.org/event/igmr-billfish-tagging-event-big-rock-blue-marlin-tournament/?instance_id=196.