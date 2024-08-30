IGFA SoCal Swordfish Open Returns

Anglers eager to test their skills against the formidable swordfish can now mark their calendars for the 2024 IGFA SoCal Swordfish Open, scheduled for Nov. 8-10. This year’s tournament reverts to its original swordfish-only format, offering participants the ultimate challenge against the ocean’s “gladiator.”

Taking place in the renowned fishing grounds off Southern California, the tournament promises an unforgettable experience for both seasoned and aspiring anglers. The first-place team will be rewarded with an exclusive fishing trip by Bad Company Fishing Adventures. Early bird registration ends Sept. 1, and after that, the price will increase to $350 per angler. Other fees include $100 for junior anglers (ages 16 and under), $150 for crew or non-angling team members, and $75 for awards ceremony guests (not available for purchase at the event). For any questions on registration, please get in touch with IGFA at 954-927-2628 or email events@igfa.org. For more information, please visit igfa.org/socalswordfishopen.

Bad Company Fishing Adventures is renowned in the world of big-game fishing, particularly recognized for its deep-sea expeditions. Founded by Anthony Hsieh, a seasoned angler with a passion for the sport and the founder of an annual fishing tournament that benefits combat-wounded veterans, the company has carved a niche for itself with its ambitious and exploratory approach to fishing.

Hailing from Newport Beach, BADCO has expanded its operations globally, targeting prime fishing destinations like Hawaii, Mexico and beyond. Their focus on heavy tackle and tournament fishing has led to numerous victories, including a significant win at the 2006 Bisbee’s Black & Blue tournament.

Beyond fishing charters, BADCO has ventured into the realm of content creation with their World Tour series, offering fans an immersive look into the world of big-game fishing. The company also actively participates in philanthropic endeavors, such as the War Heroes on Water program, which provides fishing experiences for veterans.

For more information about BADCO Fishing Adventures, please visit https://badcompanyfishingadventures.com/.

The swordfish, a formidable predator with a distinctive, elongated bill, is a prized catch for anglers venturing into the deep waters off Southern California. Known for their immense size and power, these fish are a true test of an angler’s skill and endurance.

Targeting swordfish requires specialized equipment and a deep understanding of their behavior. These elusive creatures typically inhabit depths of 700 to 1,300 feet, making them challenging to reach. Live bait, such as squid or mackerel, is often the preferred choice, though artificial lures also can be effective. Deep-dropping techniques are commonly employed, where heavy weights are used to descend the bait to the desired depth.

The optimal time for swordfish fishing in Southern California generally falls between late spring and early fall when water temperatures are warmer. Prime fishing locations include the Nine Mile Bank, Coronado Islands and San Clemente Island.

Landing a swordfish is no easy feat so competing anglers will have hard work ahead of them. Their powerful runs and acrobatic jumps can test even the most experienced angler’s equipment. However, the reward of bringing one of these magnificent creatures to the surface is unparalleled.