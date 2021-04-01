In-Person Lake Havasu Boat Show Set for April 9-11

LAKE HAVASU CITY— Boaters have been invited to the 30th annual Lake Havasu Boat Show, which will be held April 9 through the 11 at Havasu 95 Speedway, a new venue for 2021. The show was originally set to be held at Lake Havasu State Park before being moved to the speedway.

Presented in conjunction with the Lake Havasu Marine Association, the show will feature more than 125 exhibitors and vendors, including more than 50 boat brands. The event also features food courts and beer gardens.

Attendees will be required to follow social distancing guidelines and wear masks.

A new addition to the show this year is an on-land poker run that’s free to enter to all admission ticket purchasers.

Attendees to the show can sign-up when they enter the Boat Show and begin collecting cards at various designated exhibitor booths located throughout the venue. Prizes will be awarded to winning poker hands.

Show hours are 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on April 9, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on April 10, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 11. Tickets cost $8 for adults and kids 6 and under are free.

Boat show attendees are also invited to participate in a cornhole tournament, which is open to teams and doubles. Open practice starts at 2 p.m. on April 9 and tournament play starts at 10 a.m. on April 10 and 11. Pre-registration is encouraged and can be completed at lakehavasuboatshow.com or by contacting the tournament director, Bob Crum at 303-915-0948 or bobjean2960@msn.com.

For more information on the boat show, visit lakehavasuboatshow.com.