Log Abroad: The Log Goes to Djibouti

“Matthew Jellick, an avid reader of The Log, when aboard his family’s sailboat, The Sooooo Lucky, took a copy with him to Djibouti, located on the Horn of Africa,” said Jellick in an email to the Log. “This particular picture was taken on the Gulf of Tadjoura, near where the Red Sea meets the Gulf of Aden. Matthew is in Djibouti as an educator, partnering with the Djiboutian Ministry of Education, on behalf of the U.S. Embassy. Working under the motto that “The World is Our Classroom”, Matthew enjoys teaching and traveling across the globe!”

