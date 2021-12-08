Marlin Takes the Win

CABO SAN LUCAS一 The Pelagic team took home first place in the Los Cabos Offshore Tournament with this 319-pound black marlin. “TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONS!” said an Oct. 18 Facebook post from Pelagic. “Congratulations to Team PELAGIC for winning first place in the 2021 @fishbisbees Los Cabos Offshore Tournament and earning a massive check for $863,480! Competing against 187 of the world’s top fishing teams, Pelagic founder, @capt_ron_official and crew caught the only qualifying fish, a beautiful 319-lb. black marlin, sweeping all categories and cementing themselves in sportfishing history! Congrats boys!”

Pelagic Facebook Post