MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc., Names Scott Womack President of NauticStar

Vonore, Tennessee—MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. announced on Aug. 3 it has named Scott Womack as President of NauticStar Boats, LLC, effective immediately. Womack, 51, has served in a variety of leadership positions with large automotive suppliers and brings 27 years of manufacturing and global operations experience. He joins NauticStar from Autoneum Holdings AG where he oversaw five manufacturing sites as Vice President of U.S. Operations. Prior to joining Autoneum, Womack served as Chief Operating Officer at Varroc Lighting Systems where he oversaw 15 manufacturing sites in six countries. Womack replaces Jay Povlin who is leaving NauticStar to pursue other opportunities.

“We’re excited to have Scott assume leadership at NauticStar – a brand that will benefit from his years of executive leadership, manufacturing experience and proven dedication to operational excellence,” said Fred Brightbill, MasterCraft Boat Holdings’ Chief Executive Officer and Chairman in a released statment. “Having held senior leadership roles at multiple, large automotive supply manufacturers, Scott brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and processes that will help NauticStar improve its operational and financial performance and unlock the value we believe can be generated by the brand. Scott’s track record of driving continuous improvement through lean principles while generating strong financial results will serve him well in this role. We would also like to recognize and thank Jay Povlin for his many contributions while at NauticStar, and wish him well in his future endeavors.”

NauticStar is one of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc’s four brands.

“I am excited about the opportunity to join the MasterCraft organization and lead the NauticStar team. As an avid boater, I have long admired the commitment that NauticStar has had to making the boating lifestyle attainable to everyone, creating unique new experiences and memories for the entire family,” Womack said in a released statement. “As I look at the tremendous growth opportunities ahead of us, NauticStar will be dedicated to providing the ultimate on-water adventure through thoughtful engineering, quality construction and a versatile lineup that delivers the most value in the market.”